One Year Anniversary and Halloween Update!

Hey everyone,

I'm thrilled to release Hide Seek Survive's One Year Anniversary / Halloween update! I've received a ton of awesome feedback over the past few months and I've also come up with a few other ways to improve the experience:

-Drastically reduced file size. Went from 7 GB to 1.4 GB in this update.

-Optimized codebase and default rendering settings to improve performance. On my setup I am getting roughly 150 FPS while I was getting 130 FPS in the previous build. All this with the game's overall look actually improving as far as I can tell...

-Added smoothed framerate to provide a smoother experience on lower end systems.

-Fixed resolution bug when people open the game for the first time.

-Changed opening music and fixed a bug keeping it from playing in some instances.

-Updated the way the tutorial UI for the doll works. The UI will now stay active until the player finds the doll the first time. From there it will stay active a few seconds each time the doll changes locations, disappearing after a set amount of time.

-The doll's laugh now plays after Hide and Seek Steve is done talking. This change and the above change will make it much easier to determine where the doll is.

-Significantly improved directional audio (horizontal) for the demon. Completely redid how this sound is played and the resulting system makes it much easier to tell if the demon is on your left or on your right. Please let me know if you think this is better than it was. I'll switch the doll to this method if so!

-Made the demon UI flash faster for dramatic effect.

As you can see from the amount of adjustments made in this update, it is the largest we've had since the rerelease of the game this past February. I'm really proud of where the game is at, especially when I go back and look at some of the reviews people posted immediately after its launch. Those of you who have been here since then know what I mean...

Thank you to everyone for all your support and please keep posting reviews. I love seeing the positive ones starting to overwhelm the flurry of negatives I received at launch. Thanks for reading and enjoy the update!

Best,

CampinCarl