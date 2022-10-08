- Major In-Game Tutorial Improvements
- Make Button in Object Indicator functional by opening the Entity Info Panel when its clicked
- Add Keybinding button to in-game menu which opens the docs (currently tutorial, to be replaced with dedicated page)
- Add FeedbackBar to MainView, with buttons to open the post play survey, and file a bug report
- Make Players have to explicitly dismiss the in-game tutorial button
Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 8 October 2022
v0.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update