Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 8 October 2022

v0.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Major In-Game Tutorial Improvements
  • Make Button in Object Indicator functional by opening the Entity Info Panel when its clicked
  • Add Keybinding button to in-game menu which opens the docs (currently tutorial, to be replaced with dedicated page)
  • Add FeedbackBar to MainView, with buttons to open the post play survey, and file a bug report
  • Make Players have to explicitly dismiss the in-game tutorial button

