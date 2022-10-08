 Skip to content

Trails of the Black Sun update for 8 October 2022

UPDATE Available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build v1.0.1 includes:

▚ improved navigation and waypointing in Prologue and Industrial Area levels
▚ improved jump launch action
▚ fixed visual error in some cutscenes
▚ rebalanced upgrades for armor, weapon accuracy and range
▚ rebalanced damage dealt by templar soldiers using shotgun where the character would die by one shot
▚ secret areas in some missions are now more easier to be discovered
▚ increased the default sound volume

