UPDATE Available!

Build v1.0.1 includes:
▚ improved navigation and waypointing in Prologue and Industrial Area levels
▚ improved jump launch action
▚ fixed visual error in some cutscenes
▚ rebalanced upgrades for armor, weapon accuracy and range
▚ rebalanced damage dealt by templar soldiers using shotgun where the character would die by one shot
▚ secret areas in some missions are now more easier to be discovered
▚ increased the default sound volume
Download the latest Update and play Now!
