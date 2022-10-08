UPDATE Available!

Build v1.0.1 includes:

▚ improved navigation and waypointing in Prologue and Industrial Area levels

▚ improved jump launch action

▚ fixed visual error in some cutscenes

▚ rebalanced upgrades for armor, weapon accuracy and range

▚ rebalanced damage dealt by templar soldiers using shotgun where the character would die by one shot

▚ secret areas in some missions are now more easier to be discovered

▚ increased the default sound volume

