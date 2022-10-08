Patch 0.03 is live! Exit rework, bell sabotage, spanish loca, green/black bug...

Hey Sinners,
What's new?
- The exit has been reworked to prevent sinners from guessing the 3rd number or force-brut the code. Even if the 3 numbers are correct, Sinners still have to unlock the exit manually, if the code is wrong there is a 10s cooldown until you can try another code
- Do you like to play risky? As a Sinner, you can now sabotage the bell! This won't be easy as it takes some looong seconds before it breaks. In the future, I would like to give players the option to play with or without this feature or decide the number of seconds it takes to sabotage it.
- Black / Green screen bug is hopefully fixed, this bug happens when you try to join an ongoing game. I'm not sure yet why ongoing games are shown in the server browser, but now you'll get kicked back to the main menu with an error message.
- Spanish loca has been added, and Ukrainian will be next, after that I'll stop adding new languages to focus on other parts of the development.
- If you unlocked the pyre/guillotine during the beta, you should now get the achievements when opening the shop.
- Iron maiden sound effect has been adjusted
What's next?
-
I continue to work on the 3rd map, here is a small preview! Amongst many other changes, activities will be more complex and combine movement with interactions.
-
I have a solution in mind to make lag less visible, but the implementation is a bit complex, I'll focus on it once the 3rd map is released, (4-8 weeks from now)
-
Until the new map is released, I'd also like to commit to bi-weekly releases with more minor improvements/features/bug fixes, more to come soon!
Cheers,
Changed files in this update