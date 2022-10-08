It's been a long time since the last update because I'm busy with our next game.
Now the most complained puzzle can be skipped, if the player played more than 100 steps and can't solve it.
Also added the motion for the puzzle piece.
流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories update for 8 October 2022
Oct. 9 Updated the Puzzle Motion and Added a Function to Skip the Puzzle
