流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories update for 8 October 2022

Oct. 9 Updated the Puzzle Motion and Added a Function to Skip the Puzzle

It's been a long time since the last update because I'm busy with our next game.
Now the most complained puzzle can be skipped, if the player played more than 100 steps and can't solve it.
Also added the motion for the puzzle piece.

Changed files in this update

流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories Content Depot 1645781
