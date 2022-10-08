Beta Update 1.2.0 - new Level Builder objects!

A new update has been released for the Level Builder in Vibrant Venture! By popular demand, I've added the Flathead Bopper enemy, yellow grass, Spawn Point properties and more!
See the changelog below for all the details.
LEVEL BUILDER:
- Added the Flathead Bopper
- Added Yellow Short Grass
- Added Yellow Tall Grass
- Added two new properties to the Spawn Point object: "Spawn as character" and "Allowing swapping"
- Added a new property to the Power Fruit: "Respawn time"
- Added invincibility frames upon entering playtesting
- Renamed Short Grass to Orange Short Grass, and Tall Grass to Orange Tall Grass
- Fixed the Treetops background using the incorrect color
- Fixed enemies showing up under the "Objects" tab in the item selector
- Fixed dying on the same frame as touching the Goal Balloon causing the Level Builder to crash
- Fixed Character Barriers placed on ceilings being offset by 10 pixel when connecting to platforms
- Fixed Character Barriers randomly sticking to ceiling platforms, tiles and objects instead of always prioritizing platforms
GENERAL:
- Added new dirt particles to the Flathead Bopper
- Improved Bramble Bopper dirt particles
- Fixed some pixel artifacts on the first 1-2 background
- Fixed the Clawmad body sprite being offset incorrectly when stomping it
Changed files in this update