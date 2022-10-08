Beta Update 1.2.0 - new Level Builder objects!

Share · View all patches · Build 9682447 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

A new update has been released for the Level Builder in Vibrant Venture! By popular demand, I've added the Flathead Bopper enemy, yellow grass, Spawn Point properties and more!

See the changelog below for all the details.

LEVEL BUILDER:

Added the Flathead Bopper

Added Yellow Short Grass

Added Yellow Tall Grass

Added two new properties to the Spawn Point object: "Spawn as character" and "Allowing swapping"

Added a new property to the Power Fruit: "Respawn time"

Added invincibility frames upon entering playtesting

Renamed Short Grass to Orange Short Grass, and Tall Grass to Orange Tall Grass

Fixed the Treetops background using the incorrect color

Fixed enemies showing up under the "Objects" tab in the item selector

Fixed dying on the same frame as touching the Goal Balloon causing the Level Builder to crash

Fixed Character Barriers placed on ceilings being offset by 10 pixel when connecting to platforms

Fixed Character Barriers randomly sticking to ceiling platforms, tiles and objects instead of always prioritizing platforms

GENERAL: