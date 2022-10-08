Update, 10/8/22

Happy October (so far) and all that, it's time for another game update! This time we have some new content, as well as the regular balance tweaks and etc.

ADDITIONS

New enemy: Ghoul Girl. These are uncommon undead who are slightly tougher versions of regular zombies. The can appear in the Temple from floors 3+. Any zombie has a 20% chance to instead spawn as a Ghoul Girl. They carry everything a zombie does, as well as many adventuring supplies like Torches, Fishing Poles, and other useful things.

New event: Potion Master

Zombies can now drop shovels

Orcs can now drop pickaxes

Looking at the Brewing List (or Pro Brewing List) from the Item Log will now also show you the potion recipes they had. This is very handy!

Items that revive the player upon death now have a special effect and a new unique sound effect. There aren't many items that can do this, but they're in there.

More map variation for the Temple Area

CHANGES

All classes got a +5 max HP boost at character creation. This should help players make it a bit further

Time Bombs now no longer spawn if it's raining (makes sense, the fuse would go out)

The cleric's 'Status Shield' skill now more clearly states in its description that it both prevents and cures any negative ailment - i.e. Plague or Poisoning

Getting a splinter from opening a crate will now only damage you 1 point maximum (was 1-2 points before)

The set bonus pop up overlay was changed slightly to look better

The maximum amount of lifeblood you can offer at a Cultist Den (i.e. max HP) was lowered to 12 from 15. The possible rewards remain the same.

FIXES

Fixed a bug where you wouldn't regenerate HP or stamina if you performed a counter attack while the thief's "Counter" skill was active

--

That's all for this time, thanks and have fun!

-Dave / Del_Duio