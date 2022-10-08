Update, 10/8/22

Happy October (so far) and all that, it's time for another game update! This time we have some new content, as well as the regular balance tweaks and etc.
ADDITIONS
- New enemy: Ghoul Girl. These are uncommon undead who are slightly tougher versions of regular zombies. The can appear in the Temple from floors 3+. Any zombie has a 20% chance to instead spawn as a Ghoul Girl. They carry everything a zombie does, as well as many adventuring supplies like Torches, Fishing Poles, and other useful things.
- New event: Potion Master
- Zombies can now drop shovels
- Orcs can now drop pickaxes
- Looking at the Brewing List (or Pro Brewing List) from the Item Log will now also show you the potion recipes they had. This is very handy!
- Items that revive the player upon death now have a special effect and a new unique sound effect. There aren't many items that can do this, but they're in there.
- More map variation for the Temple Area
CHANGES
- All classes got a +5 max HP boost at character creation. This should help players make it a bit further
- Time Bombs now no longer spawn if it's raining (makes sense, the fuse would go out)
- The cleric's 'Status Shield' skill now more clearly states in its description that it both prevents and cures any negative ailment - i.e. Plague or Poisoning
- Getting a splinter from opening a crate will now only damage you 1 point maximum (was 1-2 points before)
- The set bonus pop up overlay was changed slightly to look better
- The maximum amount of lifeblood you can offer at a Cultist Den (i.e. max HP) was lowered to 12 from 15. The possible rewards remain the same.
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where you wouldn't regenerate HP or stamina if you performed a counter attack while the thief's "Counter" skill was active
--
That's all for this time, thanks and have fun!
-Dave / Del_Duio
Changed files in this update