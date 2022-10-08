 Skip to content

Setback update for 8 October 2022

Next Fest Patch #3

Hey and good evening! Here's just a quick patch with some fixes.

  • Improved performance on Ancient Temple map
  • Reduced Hat of Babel price to 250k
  • FIxed launch sounds often playing out of sync
  • Fixed size of Grenade Launcher projectile FX

