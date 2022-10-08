Next Fest Patch #3

Hey and good evening! Here's just a quick patch with some fixes.
- Improved performance on Ancient Temple map
- Reduced Hat of Babel price to 250k
- FIxed launch sounds often playing out of sync
- Fixed size of Grenade Launcher projectile FX
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey and good evening! Here's just a quick patch with some fixes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update