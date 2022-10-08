 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 8 October 2022

Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9682288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can no longer tow a vehicle with a trailer attached.
  • Tire ware is more visible. The color of the vehicle tire will fade with ware. Make sure to visit the tire shop before they blow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link