- Can no longer tow a vehicle with a trailer attached.
- Tire ware is more visible. The color of the vehicle tire will fade with ware. Make sure to visit the tire shop before they blow.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 8 October 2022
Small fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update