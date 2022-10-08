 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 8 October 2022

New Spellbook & Spells Available Now!

Build 9682071

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is available now for both the Demo & Prologue! The Steam Next Fest Demo has a bonus preview of some extra content not available in the prologue!

New spell set: Lightning Sigils

Another new spellbook and spell set has been added exclusively to the demo for Steam Next Fest! If you want to try out this new content early, try out the free demo here:

New Spellbook: Jeanne
Here are her stats:

New spell set: Explosive Sigils

  • New Illegal Upgrade: Second Law
    Half of Projectile Speed stat is applied to Knockback. Projectile Pierce Amount -999.

  • Improved controller support.

  • Offscreen indicators now also appear for Shrines.

  • Experience shrines and wealthy elite modifier no longer appears when at max level.

  • Banish can now be upgraded 2 additional times.

A ton of content has also been developed behind the scenes that will be ready for you all to try out on full release! I've been keeping track of all the community feedback, and have lots of improvements planned as well.

