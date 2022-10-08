- Update to Level 31
- Fix the issue that some achievements cannot be unlocked
- Adjust some achievement conditions
- Fix the issue that Archie may not attack the enemy after transforming
- To optimize the game experience, increase the initial stars of mid and late heroes and towers
- Fix some text errors
2022.10.8 UPDATE & BUG Fix
