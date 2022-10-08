 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes Rally update for 8 October 2022

2022.10.8 UPDATE & BUG Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9681835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Update to Level 31
  2. Fix the issue that some achievements cannot be unlocked
  3. Adjust some achievement conditions
  4. Fix the issue that Archie may not attack the enemy after transforming
  5. To optimize the game experience, increase the initial stars of mid and late heroes and towers
  6. Fix some text errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link