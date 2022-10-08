Update, Version 20221008

English

[Furniture]When recycling an iron cabinet, you shall now get steel instead of wood. (It does not affect already generated items.)

[Furniture]Your coffins can now be used as containers. (Previously deployed coffins need to pick up and redeploy again to have this feature.)

New item: Curse Stone. (It has returned from SAPC++. The functionality has been changed to actually cause unfortunate events on its victim.)

Curse stones are currently not acquirable during normal gameplay in the current version. But, the functionality has been implemented. You can use the cheat console to get them.

Item retrieving UI now can have customized tooltips.

Fixed a bug that when retrieving items from a container, the wrong localization text key was used.

简体中文

【家具】熔化回收一个铁制的柜子的时候，现在你会得到钢铁而非木头。（不影响此版本之前生成的物品。）

【家具】你的棺材可以作为容器使用了。（此前已经部署的棺材需要捡起来再次部署后才有这个特性。）

新物品：诅咒石。（从石器时代2中回归的物品。功能有较大变化，会让【不幸】的事情发生在目标身上。）

诅咒石在目前版本暂时还无法用常规手段获取。但是，功能已经实现。可以通过控制台输入作弊码获得。

物品取回界面现在允许使用自定义的提示信息。

修复了在从一个容器中回收物品时，错误的本地化字符串被使用的Bug。