- Fixed a bug where the conversation with the mother was rarely omitted
- In conversations with mothers, when there is a friend you met on an expedition, the topic about it has been modified to appear a little more often.
- Some ending conditions have been relaxed
Lullaby days update for 8 October 2022
v 1.2.1 bug fixes, etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lullaby days Content Depot 1274711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update