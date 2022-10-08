 Skip to content

Lullaby days update for 8 October 2022

v 1.2.1 bug fixes, etc.

Build 9681779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the conversation with the mother was rarely omitted
  • In conversations with mothers, when there is a friend you met on an expedition, the topic about it has been modified to appear a little more often.
  • Some ending conditions have been relaxed

Changed files in this update

Lullaby days Content Depot 1274711
