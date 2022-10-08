Update #62 - Ver. 0.6.2b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Information
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Wind speed bug fixed
- Key combinations revised and bugs fixed
- Added missing language Turkish
Changes
- Weather adjustments made
- Host menu revised
- Load menu revised
- Server browser revised
- Interaction timer for the following items has been adjusted again:
- Stone
- fibers
- Garbage
- Mushroom
- Respawn time adjusted again:
- Trees now spawn after 2 hours.
- Rocks now spawn after 2 hours.
- Fibers to collect now spawn after 80 minutes.
- Small stones to collect now spawn after 80 minutes.
- (Build) Changes to the wooden floor (gaps closed).
- (Build) Changes to half of the wooden floor (gaps closed).
- (Build) Changes to stone foundation (gaps closed and collisions revised).
New
- Memory adjustments made
- Saving now takes slightly longer than usual to ensure everything is saved correctly.
- Added difficulty level (Normal and Hard)
- It is now possible to choose between summer and winter. (However, there are also plans to introduce an automatic summer and winter cycle).
- Keybindings added:
- NUM Slot 1
- NUM Slot 2
- NUM Slot 3
- NUM Slot 4
- NUM Slot 5
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Languages revised:
- English
- German
- Danish
- Turkish
- Polish
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
Videos
