KeepUp Survival update for 8 October 2022

Update #62 - Ver. 0.6.2b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Information

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

News about the upcoming update for the free zombie DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370399023503749662

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Wind speed bug fixed
  • Key combinations revised and bugs fixed
  • Added missing language Turkish

Changes

  • Weather adjustments made
  • Host menu revised
  • Load menu revised
  • Server browser revised
  • Interaction timer for the following items has been adjusted again:
  • Stone
  • fibers
  • Garbage
  • Mushroom
  • Respawn time adjusted again:
  • Trees now spawn after 2 hours.
  • Rocks now spawn after 2 hours.
  • Fibers to collect now spawn after 80 minutes.
  • Small stones to collect now spawn after 80 minutes.
  • (Build) Changes to the wooden floor (gaps closed).
  • (Build) Changes to half of the wooden floor (gaps closed).
  • (Build) Changes to stone foundation (gaps closed and collisions revised).
    New
  • Memory adjustments made
  • Saving now takes slightly longer than usual to ensure everything is saved correctly.
  • Added difficulty level (Normal and Hard)
  • It is now possible to choose between summer and winter. (However, there are also plans to introduce an automatic summer and winter cycle).

  • Keybindings added:
  • NUM Slot 1
  • NUM Slot 2
  • NUM Slot 3
  • NUM Slot 4
  • NUM Slot 5

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Languages revised:
  • English
  • German
  • Danish
  • Turkish
  • Polish

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free)
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

