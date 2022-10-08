Hello everyone,

I have added gore settings to the game, it doesn't add much, but it is important for more sensitive players and content creators. You can find these settings under Settings -> Gore category, and you can choose what gore elements to enable.

Also fixed:

Files copying from the old directory to the new one bug

Fixed bug when copied humans share the same wounds data

Fixed bug when copied or saved, humans are spawned without blood and die in a few seconds

Next, I will be working on a human ragdoll. Will increase gore elements and will add some ability to revive and heal humans.