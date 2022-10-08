 Skip to content

Regular Human Workshop update for 8 October 2022

Gore Settings

Build 9681754

Hello everyone,
I have added gore settings to the game, it doesn't add much, but it is important for more sensitive players and content creators. You can find these settings under Settings -> Gore category, and you can choose what gore elements to enable.

Also fixed:

  • Files copying from the old directory to the new one bug
  • Fixed bug when copied humans share the same wounds data
  • Fixed bug when copied or saved, humans are spawned without blood and die in a few seconds

Next, I will be working on a human ragdoll. Will increase gore elements and will add some ability to revive and heal humans.

