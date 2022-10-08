Hello everyone,
I have added gore settings to the game, it doesn't add much, but it is important for more sensitive players and content creators. You can find these settings under Settings -> Gore category, and you can choose what gore elements to enable.
Also fixed:
- Files copying from the old directory to the new one bug
- Fixed bug when copied humans share the same wounds data
- Fixed bug when copied or saved, humans are spawned without blood and die in a few seconds
Next, I will be working on a human ragdoll. Will increase gore elements and will add some ability to revive and heal humans.
