Update #10

Update!
List of changes and innovations:
-
Added 3D radar models;
-
Added pollution of the ship's skin and the ability to wash it;
-
Added ship repair function (now the hull is not restored for free);
-
Added numerical values in the description of the characteristics of the equipment;
-
Added new loading screen;
-
The sector and galaxy map can now be opened using the < > keys;
-
Improved lighting;
-
Added fog effect;
-
Improved visualization of stars;
-
Added the ability to select the nearest pirate on the R key;
-
Added the ability to switch generator and turret modes to the F1-F8 keys;
-
Added two global events;
-
Added unique characteristics for items;
Changed files in this update