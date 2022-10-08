 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 8 October 2022

Update #10

Update!
List of changes and innovations:

  • Added 3D radar models;

  • Added pollution of the ship's skin and the ability to wash it;

  • Added ship repair function (now the hull is not restored for free);

  • Added numerical values ​​in the description of the characteristics of the equipment;

  • Added new loading screen;

  • The sector and galaxy map can now be opened using the < > keys;

  • Improved lighting;

  • Added fog effect;

  • Improved visualization of stars;

  • Added the ability to select the nearest pirate on the R key;

  • Added the ability to switch generator and turret modes to the F1-F8 keys;

  • Added two global events;

  • Added unique characteristics for items;

