Update #10

Update!

List of changes and innovations:

Added 3D radar models;

Added pollution of the ship's skin and the ability to wash it;

Added ship repair function (now the hull is not restored for free);

Added numerical values ​​in the description of the characteristics of the equipment;

Added new loading screen;

The sector and galaxy map can now be opened using the < > keys;

Improved lighting;

Added fog effect;

Improved visualization of stars;

Added the ability to select the nearest pirate on the R key;

Added the ability to switch generator and turret modes to the F1-F8 keys;

Added two global events;