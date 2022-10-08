 Skip to content

The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 8 October 2022

Hallowe'en screensaver available for testing (and a bug fix for palettes)

It's October, you're cold, and Hallowe'en is nearly here- and so is the second annual Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion Hallowe'en Screensaver! "Here's Looking At You, Kid" is currently available for testing in the beta branch- if someone with an AMD GPU could give it a whirl I'd be extremely grateful as I only have an NVidia one.

To access the beta branch, go to the app in your library, right click on it and select 'Properties'. In there is a "betas" tab- use the password ilovetestingsoftware to unlock it.


The new screensaver will be officially released alongside the upcoming Steam Scream Fest on the 25th of October.

This update should also fix a rare issue with custom palettes where deleting one that you were using could cause the app to crash on load.

