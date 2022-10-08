 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 8 October 2022

Patch 1.2.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9681584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few additional bug fixes:

  • Fixes issue with dialogs not appearing for certain NPCs.
  • Fixes fairly rare generator error with mountain top levels.
  • Fixes references to correct location for haunted by wight rumors.
  • Gear and conditions that protect you against cold correctly counter cold effect induced by blizzards.

The first issue was new and critical enough to warrent the extra patch. (Either that or we couldn't resist a patch with palindrome version number 1.2.2.1!)

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link