Patch 1.2.2.1

Just a few additional bug fixes:

Fixes issue with dialogs not appearing for certain NPCs.

Fixes fairly rare generator error with mountain top levels.

Fixes references to correct location for haunted by wight rumors.

Gear and conditions that protect you against cold correctly counter cold effect induced by blizzards.

The first issue was new and critical enough to warrent the extra patch. (Either that or we couldn't resist a patch with palindrome version number 1.2.2.1!)