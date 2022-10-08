Hello everyone,

With the update V1.05, I have changed the directory where files of creations are saved. I didn't want to trash your computer with unnecessary files, so the program should have copied files from the old location to the new one and deleted the old directory. But something went wrong and files were not copied, but the directory was deleted and some of you lost your work. I am sorry for being so stupid. Those who haven't started the game with new update files may not be copied, but also they won't be deleted. Later today I will release a fix, so those files will be copied correctly.

I'm sorry for such a stupid mistake, I take full responsibility and your anger towards me. I will make sure this won't happen again.