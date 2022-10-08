- Fix the bug that Sister Liza, Pirate Katrina upgrade does not add skill growth
- Chapter 14, the map below the 3 private houses can be accessed, but no props bug, the addition of Leya to join
- Chapter 16, the upper right room door can not open the BUG
- Chapter 16. A line BUG correction
- Chapter 19 description of the wrong problem
6.20 chapter dragon said to the main character said
- Fix the bug that Siren attack will be stuck
- New way to get points, just defeat a slime in the magic cave can get points, points a week to open the points store can be exchanged for ore
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 8 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 8 Update Log Ver. 1.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update