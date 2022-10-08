 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 8 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 8 Update Log Ver. 1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug that Sister Liza, Pirate Katrina upgrade does not add skill growth
  2. Chapter 14, the map below the 3 private houses can be accessed, but no props bug, the addition of Leya to join
  3. Chapter 16, the upper right room door can not open the BUG
  4. Chapter 16. A line BUG correction
  5. Chapter 19 description of the wrong problem
    6.20 chapter dragon said to the main character said
  6. Fix the bug that Siren attack will be stuck
  7. New way to get points, just defeat a slime in the magic cave can get points, points a week to open the points store can be exchanged for ore

