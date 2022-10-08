CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.1.3

1.1.3：

-Optimize the layout of the top status bar in the game

-Fix the problem that car shop incorrectly show 'insufficient money' in some cases

-Updated bank illustration

-Characters will no longer be displayed on the race circuit

-Prompt will be given after winning the prize at the racing circuit

This update fixes a major error. When buying a car in the car shop, many players saved enough $5000, but the system incorrectly shows that the player's money is not enough, resulting in many players not experiencing the content of buying a car, racing their cars, and being a taxi driver. The current version fixes this problem and optimizes other game experiences.

The new major version update will also be car related content, which is expected to take some time, including several new car models, improvement of the racing track, improvement of the illustration, etc. The update is coming soon!