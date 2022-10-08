Very good improvements :D

-The display of information about the selected object has been completely redone, the eyes no longer flow out, it's real.



-Now there are notifications about the received item not only when the item is created in the craft terminal, but also during many other actions, in general it has become cool!

-Lowered the volume of the following machines: Purifier, Drilling Rig.

-Fixed a bug (but this is not accurate) when after mining something, the effect of mining continued to be displayed.

-Added a drone to the main menu, why not.

Have a nice day, everyone!