 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 8 October 2022

Very good improvements :D

Share · View all patches · Build 9681426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The display of information about the selected object has been completely redone, the eyes no longer flow out, it's real.

-Now there are notifications about the received item not only when the item is created in the craft terminal, but also during many other actions, in general it has become cool!
-Lowered the volume of the following machines: Purifier, Drilling Rig.
-Fixed a bug (but this is not accurate) when after mining something, the effect of mining continued to be displayed.
-Added a drone to the main menu, why not.

Have a nice day, everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link