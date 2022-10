Share · View all patches · Build 9681405 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 12:46:04 UTC by Wendy

A Small Update wich include the re-activation of Success,

Added 2 new Success for tourons and Experience level.

Preparation for Seasonnal Event Hallooween and Christmas.

Experience Score (Fit-Points) Will now reset each Month.

Carefull: this also means that if you have a score and follow the update, you will lose your first progression.