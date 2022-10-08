Go stones are back! - Update 8 October 2022

Sometimes if you fix one bug, a new one emerges...



That just happened to me: after fixing a few wrong words in the German translation, the English version suddenly showed these German lines. This is now fixed.

Moreover, an update of Ren'Py broke the mouse cursor changes. I didn't notice that at first, but now it is fixed and you will see, e.g., a Go stone when you are supposed to put one on the board.

I have also made minor improvements to the English translation.

Hope you'll enjoy the update!