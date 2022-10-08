 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paleon update for 8 October 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9681250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Ability to massively enable and disable food

Bugfixes:

  • The animal could deliver fuel to buildings without a cart
  • Possibility to buy knowledge points from a merchant
  • Unable to copy and paste butcher's table and school settings

Changed files in this update

Paleon Content Depot 1554221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link