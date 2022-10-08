SpellRogue Playtest update 0.7.13

Hello everyone.

We have been busy working on the much requested difficulty and meta systems for SpellRogue which we are releasing in todays Playtest update 0.7.13:

“Transcendence” is going to be a fairly recognizable difficulty system known from other games and has 5 levels for now. Most are simpler numerical changes in health and damage values, but we hope to make more unique additions later on.

Wizard Levels are now gained at the End Score of each run and added as XP to that wizard. Level ups unlock content such as spells and artifacts, and are intended to reward progressively more complicated spells for players as they come to grips with the base game content.

We want to expand both Wizard Levels and Transcendence down the line, but for now there are 5 levels of each.

We have also made content changes and added more graphics for enemies. The difficulty is a bit in flux, especially with the difficulty system getting its debut, but the overarching goal is to make the base game slightly easier but harder with Transcendence levels enabled.

We hope you enjoy it.

Features

Added 5 Transcendence difficulty levels.

Added 5 wizard levels and content unlocks.

New wizard selection scene & UI.

Content

Added 10 new fire spells.

Increased Base health 50 -> 60.

Tweaked some combat encounters in act 1.

Redesigned Heart of the Forest mechanics.

Redesigned Imp Power, now transfers power to random friendly upon death

Broken can now be repaired by spending just a single Dice.

A bunch of tweaks to relics and spells.

Graphics & UI

Added Devil Assassin Graphics.

Added Devil Spellcaster Graphics.

And many other undocumented changes...