v1.01; The First Patch

Hello everyone! This patch has a couple errors being fixed, and some light balance tweaks.

Bug fixes:

-While on Quest 5-7, completing a Remembrance Mission and then trying to do a normal Dungeon run could softlock, due to an error with it thinking you have access to a biome you don't have. A safeguard for this possibility has been added.

-"Instant" speed skills such as the Witch skill "Quick Cant" are now working as intended.

-Liches in Remembrance Missions weren't having their penalty activate correctly. Now working as intended.

Balance changes:

-Enemies base SPD changed from 5 to 8. This keeps the enemy turns still often behind player turns, but with buffs and possible passives means both that enemies will be harder to simply sweep in the first turn with a high damage team, and increase incentive to play characters like Scouts and Valkyries.

-Added an additional amount of enemy scaling based on Difficulty. The amount per Difficulty is:

+2% damage reduction vs. most damage types,

+2% additional damage reduction vs. damage from Attack,

+10% Recovery.

Enemies are falling a bit too easily; fine for early Difficulties/leveling but not what I want to see so easily further in. Attack is also scaling a touch too strongly for classes overall, especially with certain door effects & buffs. Late game enemy direct healing isn't so much to be cause for concern, both in terms of either making healers be damage targets or for giving reason to debuff Recovery, so that's being adjusted too. The reduction to Attack may affect the scaling of certain classes into the late game (namely Archers, Berserkers, Duelist, Spellbows, & Warriors) so they may be buffed in the near future if this is in fact an overtune. Also, before anyone asks as I'm realizing I should clarify this now, the "most damage types" includes Attack and DoTs but doesn't include the few direct damage skills that ignore ARM or can't miss.

-Enemies on Difficulty 6 and higher get an extra hit on their Attack. Most player characters get increased hits as they level, so it's only right for enemies to do the same. Also incentivizes Storyteller and Gorgon/Minos usage.

Thank you all for your support and patience! Until next time!