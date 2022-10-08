Hi All,

This update focuses on tournament rework and RNG.

Tournament rework

Now, you can evaluate the enemy team and the traits of all combatants before engaging in the arena. It will be easier to decide which fights you want to participate in. Weapon poisons also become more useful because you can select the best poison if you know the composition of the enemy team.

The enemy generation algorithm has been reworked. The game will no longer generate enemies based on the level of your characters. It calculates a combat value instead and creates an enemy team with similar strength. This change will add more challenges to the mid-late game but makes the early game bit easier.

Enemy sorcerers AI has been improved. They support melee characters more efficiently and no longer use their spells too early.

Less RNG

I have decreased the amount of RNG. It is no longer worth reloading the previous turn to get different stock at markets or different events. The auto-combat will also generate the same results, and cave quests will have the same caves regardless of the number of reloading. I hope these changes will improve the game experience.

Changed:

The "Sell monsters" button was added to the "Monsters" window. Now, you do not need to wait for the Guild's Fair to sell creatures.

Another "Fire Character" button was added to a more visible place of the UI

Item info pops up in the production queue for the alchemist and blacksmith.

Bug fixed: