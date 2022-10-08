 Skip to content

AreaZ update for 8 October 2022

Update 0.51.004 HUD

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,
done some changes players requested lately:

  1. Energy Circle now shows
  • calories available light green
  • calories to digest dark green
  1. Added Shield Icon to represent Repellent:
    Visible only if repellent is active. Effect does loose in time.
    Will be used against Mosquitos to prevent Malaria in incoming "Killer Insects" Update
  2. Inventory can be closed by Esc key (key assigned for Menu)

New Unreal Engine version 5.1 was announced.

Will continue to work on fixes. Also working on first map adjustments.

Thank you for you support and please join our discord for direct communication.
https://discord.io/areaz

Juraj Bachar
Game creator

