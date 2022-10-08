Update 0.51.004 HUD

Share · View all patches · Build 9681042 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

done some changes players requested lately:

Energy Circle now shows

calories available light green

calories to digest dark green

Added Shield Icon to represent Repellent:

Visible only if repellent is active. Effect does loose in time.

Will be used against Mosquitos to prevent Malaria in incoming "Killer Insects" Update Inventory can be closed by Esc key (key assigned for Menu)

New Unreal Engine version 5.1 was announced.

Will continue to work on fixes. Also working on first map adjustments.

Thank you for you support and please join our discord for direct communication.

https://discord.io/areaz

Juraj Bachar

Game creator