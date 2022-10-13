Labyrinth Update is LIVE!

Labyrinth is here with so much to offer! We mentioned before the two exciting new areas, the Crystal Zone with all its shimmers and hostility and the Rust Zone rocky terrain with peculiar ancient machinery. You can now enjoy these new zones free of charge starting today. If you’re new to Patch Quest don’t worry, we got you with a 30% off discount to join the adventure!

The Rust and Crystal zones provide an added challenge as they’re well hidden and smartly placed within the world map! You can expect both zones to offer exclusive new monster like Peckturm and Scorpenter. In addition to a large variety of 30+ new pins and improved new charms!

We also wanted to remind you how excited we’re to share that the launch of Patch Quest will also be localised into the below languages:

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Korean

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Japanese

Brazilian Portuguese

Polish

Join all the fun from Patch Quest’s new content and have a taste of Patchlantis with the limited time 30% off discount.

Thanks for all the support so far! Please leave us a review and share this discount with a friend!

For daily dev news, or to get involved in the design process, check out the Discord server:

▶ https://discord.gg/patchquest