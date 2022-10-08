［221008］ver1.1 Update Info

Thank you for playing " Monster Girls and Mysterious Adventure 2".

Today, October 8, we have released the ver 1.1 update.

Although this is a small 1.1 update compared to the 1.0 update at the end of Early Access, please take a moment to review the additions and changes.

Event

・Replaced some of the story events.

・Added several events not related to the storyline.

Dungeon

・Add several dungeons.

・Add traps.

・Add new Sensei.

・Add dungeon gimmick.

・Fixed bug that caused meal effects to fluctuate on retry.

・Fixed the level of some characters.

Base and Facility

・Add Facility.

・Add Furniture.

・Add home extensions.

・Fixed bug where characters appeared in inaccessible areas

Character

・Add animations.

・Fixed animation of some monsters.

・Fixed bug that caused some gifts to move position when given.

Items

・Add items.

・Add a function to gain TP when throwing magic balls.

Item Title

・Add Item Title.

Skills

・Add Skills.

・Fixed bug where text and effect of some skills did not match.

System

・Removed and added achievements.

・Fixed some UI.

・Fixed behavior of some abnormalities.

・Fixed a bug in the change of Like level by some attacks.

Additional dungeon events



After certain events, you go to the village well...



After certain events, you enter the workshop...



After accomplishing Tamamo's request, go to the far end of the forest...

As we announced in our recent news release, we have completed most of the contents that we had planned at the beginning of the development, and therefore, we consider this Ver. 1.1 update to be the final version, and have finished the development for the purpose of expanding and adding major functions. (Development to fix bugs and improve the playing experience will continue.)

I will concentrate on fixing the bugs, completing the remaining projects, and then improving my own programming abilities. In the process, I may be able to provide small updates other than bug fixes. I would appreciate your continued support.

Please note

Due to the large number of contacts we have received, it is difficult for us to respond to each individual contact, especially on social networking sites.

Please contact us by filling out the form on our homepage.

HP : https://forms.gle/Jroount8m1rcEaLs8