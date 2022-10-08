 Skip to content

Zombie Shooting Star update for 8 October 2022

Improved 'Steam Deck' gameplay stability

Share · View all patches · Build 9680892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed Graphics / Overall 'Default Settings' to improve 'Steam Deck' gameplay stability.

[Before]
Graphics / Overall : Ultra

[After]
Graphics / Overall : Medium

