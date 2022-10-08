(0.251.6) pico compatibility patch (i think final)

either Pico or Steamvr messed something up because the default behavior is for the pico controllers to show up as pico controllers when in the steam menu, but even in steamvr home, they show up as quest2 controllers. When I added an override to make them show up as pico controller, they were tilted and shifted.

so if steam or pico push an update someone let me know so i can add yet another fix :)

but for now it looks like it runs fine. I finally got pico neo3 link to work with my steam thanks to the very user who brought this to my attention in the first place.