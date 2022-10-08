Add some graphics element on abilities GUI.
We have increased the duration of some spells, scrolls, and potions.
Correct some translation errors.
Minor bugs fixed.
Mottia - The gem hunters update for 8 October 2022
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Add some graphics element on abilities GUI.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update