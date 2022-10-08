 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mottia - The gem hunters update for 8 October 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9680847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add some graphics element on abilities GUI.
We have increased the duration of some spells, scrolls, and potions.
Correct some translation errors.
Minor bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2061341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link