her tears were my light update for 8 October 2022

turkish translation now available

the turkish translation has been added, thanks to hasanh and kivi!

i last updated just the other day, so this is the only change haha.
it's super late here, so i'm going to sleep now...!

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

