Version 0.74 - Build 99 ; SubBuild 2022.10.8

Here is an update focused on fixing the dynamic animation system (so the racket is correctly positioned on the ball) : there was 1 big bad bug from a fix last August, and I took the occasion to fix a bunch of small weirdness here & there.
I tested more than usual, and I think overall now it works well in all common cases. It may still have a few hiccups in some uncommon cases, though.
And after 3 years, I also finally removed the "What would you like to see here ?" in the Character Sheet and replaced it with the player's strengths & weaknesses. It should be quite helpful to newcomers to notice when a skill is relative to another one and thus adapt it accordinly..! ːsteamhappyː
And here is the full changelog.
New Features :
- Player : now the strengths & weaknesses of the human-controller players are shown in the Character Sheet
Changes :
- Animation : tuned a bit how the dynamic animation system interpolates the base anim to reach the ball
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : fixed a weird anim occurring when hitting the ball just a bit after ending to move (bug introduced with the fix of the SubBuild 2022.8.10)
- Animation : fixed several other little weird things in the dynamic animation system, especially for the CPU
- Player : the players could get slightly metallic reflection in some extreme cases
- Modding : the "Images.ini" file couldn't be modded
ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===
Changed files in this update