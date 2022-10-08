 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 8 October 2022

Version 0.74 - Build 99 ; SubBuild 2022.10.8

Version 0.74 - Build 99 ; SubBuild 2022.10.8
Last edited by Wendy

Here is an update focused on fixing the dynamic animation system (so the racket is correctly positioned on the ball) : there was 1 big bad bug from a fix last August, and I took the occasion to fix a bunch of small weirdness here & there.

I tested more than usual, and I think overall now it works well in all common cases. It may still have a few hiccups in some uncommon cases, though.

And after 3 years, I also finally removed the "What would you like to see here ?" in the Character Sheet and replaced it with the player's strengths & weaknesses. It should be quite helpful to newcomers to notice when a skill is relative to another one and thus adapt it accordinly..! ːsteamhappyː

And here is the full changelog.

New Features :

  • Player : now the strengths & weaknesses of the human-controller players are shown in the Character Sheet

Changes :

  • Animation : tuned a bit how the dynamic animation system interpolates the base anim to reach the ball

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : fixed a weird anim occurring when hitting the ball just a bit after ending to move (bug introduced with the fix of the SubBuild 2022.8.10)
  • Animation : fixed several other little weird things in the dynamic animation system, especially for the CPU
  • Player : the players could get slightly metallic reflection in some extreme cases
  • Modding : the "Images.ini" file couldn't be modded

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

