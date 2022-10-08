PixARK Patch 1.170

Share · View all patches · Build 9680532 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Explorers! We hope that you've all enjoyed the Mid-Autumn Festivities and had fun befriending and flying around on the bunny/bear hybrid Lepursa!!

There will be a small patch to close out the Mid-Autumn Event.

Closing all Mid-Autumn Festival related events