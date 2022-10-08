PixARK Patch 1.170

Greetings Explorers! We hope that you've all enjoyed the Mid-Autumn Festivities and had fun befriending and flying around on the bunny/bear hybrid Lepursa!!
There will be a small patch to close out the Mid-Autumn Event.
Closing all Mid-Autumn Festival related events
- Osmanthus trees will no longer spawn.
- Defeating Pegasus, Icebear and Big-Ear Bunny will no longer drop their DNAs.
- Supply Drop will return to normal.
- Shining moon will return to normal.
- Wild creatures will no longer wear Mid-Autumn Bunny Ears.
- Closing double harvest rate on mining ores.
Changed files in this update