PixARK update for 8 October 2022

PixARK Patch 1.170

Patch 1.170 · Build 9680532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Explorers! We hope that you've all enjoyed the Mid-Autumn Festivities and had fun befriending and flying around on the bunny/bear hybrid Lepursa!!

There will be a small patch to close out the Mid-Autumn Event.

  • Osmanthus trees will no longer spawn.
  • Defeating Pegasus, Icebear and Big-Ear Bunny will no longer drop their DNAs.
  • Supply Drop will return to normal.
  • Shining moon will return to normal.
  • Wild creatures will no longer wear Mid-Autumn Bunny Ears.
  • Closing double harvest rate on mining ores.

