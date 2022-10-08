 Skip to content

血色病院 | Blood Hospital update for 8 October 2022

A small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9680458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed possible bugs in the morgue after use the radio

Added a note in Block D
This note is at the front of the elevator
If you try to read it, it may give you some useful information to help you continue to find the next mission~

Changed files in this update

