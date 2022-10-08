Update 17 of Carnage Offering: Bug fixes and improvements

-A bug/crash in the final battle has been fixed, as well as the level 7 bug against the replicator robots.

-A save bug during the construction of the Peacekeeper has been fixed

-The gatling and the rocket launcher take less space on the screen and allow to aim better and to see better the enemies

-The smoke from the minigun has been reduced for better visibility in battle

-A sound bug has been corrected to better hear the nuclear warhead explosions

-The aim of the following weapons has been corrected: Rocket launcher, Gatling and M4

-The M4 machine gun has a better grip on the character's hands

-The peacemaker does more damage than before

-The starting money has been increased when creating a new game

-The aiming reticule is more visible

-If the life is at the maximum you don't automatically take the healing kits when you pass over it, which allows you to keep it in case of injury

-A correction was made on the collisions of the wheels of the rover in the level 5 what prevented you from moving

-A correction has been made on the textures of the sphere in the main menu which tended to change randomly because of a graphic bug

-A volume slider has been added in the main menu in addition to the pause menu