STARR RINGER update for 8 October 2022

Day 1 patch

STARR RINGER

V0.0.3-b : Day 1 patch.

Changes and Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the game window would start almost entirely off screen when first loading the game.
  • Cosmic Ray weapon level 4 has been disabled until it can be fixed.
  • fixed a bug where you could start and restart the score uploading sequence by pressing the input key/button before the score upload timer was complete.
  • Weapons now revert by only 1 level instead of reverting back to level 1 when collecting a new type of weapon.

Planned for next patch:

  • Make thumb sticks function by default on gamepad.
  • update the Cosmic Ray Weapon to have a functional weapon level 4.
  • add player stats UI during game play.

