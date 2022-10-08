STARR RINGER
V0.0.3-b : Day 1 patch.
Changes and Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the game window would start almost entirely off screen when first loading the game.
- Cosmic Ray weapon level 4 has been disabled until it can be fixed.
- fixed a bug where you could start and restart the score uploading sequence by pressing the input key/button before the score upload timer was complete.
- Weapons now revert by only 1 level instead of reverting back to level 1 when collecting a new type of weapon.
Planned for next patch:
- Make thumb sticks function by default on gamepad.
- update the Cosmic Ray Weapon to have a functional weapon level 4.
- add player stats UI during game play.
Changed files in this update