Lord of Rigel update for 8 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #7

Last edited by Wendy

Ticket #1019 Research menu anchors in widescreen fixes
Tickets #1023, #1076 Widescreen window scaling fixes
Ticket #1073 Resolved issue with tutorial prompts not appearing if starting tutorial after main game
Ticket #1079 Added right click and tab close to tutorial windows
Ticket #1080 Removed multiple instances of housing in lost colony build queues
Ticket #1082 Resolved issue with RPs not being transferred to new research if a Creative species
Ticket #1083 Resolved issue of protomatter device made planet rings without texture
Ticket #1085 Resolved issues with Empire menu re-sorting when changing colony focus, buying, or scrapping
Ticket #1086 Solved instances where agricultural focus could disable on farming planets
Ticket #1087 Tactical main game weapons save disabled status
Ticket #1088 Fixed planet pollution color changing with planet focus
Ticket #1089 Hotkey listeners for text inputs fixes
Ticket #1090 Tutorial now clears info screen ranking data from previous game
Ticket #1091 Creative species tech name display fix
Ticket #1081 Planet max pop by terraforming and techs fixes

