EA Build Hotfix #7

Ticket #1019 Research menu anchors in widescreen fixes

Tickets #1023, #1076 Widescreen window scaling fixes

Ticket #1073 Resolved issue with tutorial prompts not appearing if starting tutorial after main game

Ticket #1079 Added right click and tab close to tutorial windows

Ticket #1080 Removed multiple instances of housing in lost colony build queues

Ticket #1082 Resolved issue with RPs not being transferred to new research if a Creative species

Ticket #1083 Resolved issue of protomatter device made planet rings without texture

Ticket #1085 Resolved issues with Empire menu re-sorting when changing colony focus, buying, or scrapping

Ticket #1086 Solved instances where agricultural focus could disable on farming planets

Ticket #1087 Tactical main game weapons save disabled status

Ticket #1088 Fixed planet pollution color changing with planet focus

Ticket #1089 Hotkey listeners for text inputs fixes

Ticket #1090 Tutorial now clears info screen ranking data from previous game

Ticket #1091 Creative species tech name display fix

Ticket #1081 Planet max pop by terraforming and techs fixes