Patch 0.2.4 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9680047 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 04:13:06 UTC by Wendy

The King announces new Patch Notes!

The bloodmoon rises! Beware heroes, the lands are crossing the spirit realm as we speak (through this parchment)! This still isn't the release of our next zone, but instead an invasion from the forces of Koi No Kuni! In this patch we are also releasing many hero and item reworks, new items and a new shopkeeper: The Cook! Purify the land of these ghostly invaders and be ready, the next zone is near!

Bloodmoon Event

Combat nodes from the next zone have invaded the realm! This fight is harder than the common combat node, but offers immense reward!

Zone mechanic

The giant red circle represents the light of the bloodmoon, any unit inside it gain 25% extra damage, but nanas from this region also become stronger!

Melee Nana

A common nana in the day, but under the red light it gets 2 armor.

Ranged Nana

A competent archer, this nana fires 2 arrows at once, and ignites them under the red light!

"Mage" Nana

Beware of the legendary sword "mages" from the Koi land, they are able to cut through the entire party! Under the red light, they focus even faster on their singular technique!

Tank Nana

The tough vanguard of the Koi army gets 3 armor under the red light.

The Cook

A culinary artist looking to make spectacular dishes for your majesty! (Unlocked after beating the Kraken)

He isn't interested in gold, he must be paid in tokens! Which of course raises questions over what are tokens really supposed to represent, I mean... you guys have been throwing heroes in a toothy red maw thingie all this time...

...

..

.

.

Well, the dishes are delicious!

Dishes are consumable items that provide stats without occupying item slots, eat as much as you can!

Heroes

Rogue

-Critical damage 10 -> (10/12.5/15)

Hoplite

-Stacking damage level 3 removed

-Now throws a mighty spear that pierces and deals 2x damage after melee attacking 3 times

Imp

-Base damage 1 -> 0

-Burn now deals 2 damage every second, but still deals the stacked damage every 3 seconds

-Explosion level 3 removed

-Now spreads half the stacks the dying enemy had among nearby enemies

Druid

-Armor 0 -> 1

-Turtle Druid Turtle Power! damage 5 -> 10

Huntress

-Armor 0 -> 1

-Critical damage 3 -> 4

-Can't crit the same target again for 8 seconds

Viking, Frost Witch

-Frostbite now deals 2.5x damage on the first damage instance but then deals 1.25x

Deep Cultist

-Melee cooldown 2 -> 2.5

-Melee damage 2 -> 5

-Tentacle damage (6/7/8) -> (4/4.5/5)

-Eyes damage 5 -> 10

Sharkmancer

-Melee cooldown 1 -> 1.5

-Melee damage (4/5/6) -> (6/7/8)

-Armor 0 -> 1

-Combo heal 4 -> (6/7/8)

-Combo bleed removed

-Hook hits now also counts toward the combo

-Shark cooldown 1 -> 1.5

-Shark damage (4/5/6) -> (6/7/8)

-Shark now heals on every hit for (3/3.5/4)

-Shark level 3 now gains 300% haste and 200% move speed decaying

Items

Diopside Ring - Now is a tier 2 item and heals 1 health per second

Portable Anvil - Now is a tier 2 item

Crylai's Fragments - Now is a tier 2 item and reduces debuffed enemies armor by 1

Pocket Cleric - Now is a tier 3 item

Poltergeist - Now is a tier 3 item

Frost Plate - Now is a tier 3 item

Shattered Saber On left: party hasty 30% On left: party move speed 20% Damage 75%

Ruined Saber On right: party damage 30% On right: party move speed 20% Haste 75%

Papercrafter's Toy On back: party move speed 25% Party haste 50%

Goodwind Boots On front: party move speed 25% Party health 30%

Vess' Dirty Spoon - Now heals 4 the opposite hero (front <-> back, etc) every 3 hits

Karghlas' Left Hand - Now grants 5% damage every 3 seconds

Odison's Hammer - Now strikes the closest enemy for massive damage, the closer you are, the harder the hammer falls!

Dark Pauldron - Now grants 20 block if surrounded by 10 or more enemies

Necronomicrown - Now summons 2 Necronanas that are really tough, but can't be healed

NEW Vine Ring (Tier 3) - Periodically plants a totem that heals nearby allies, the totem can be destroyed by enemies!

NEW Red Vulture Mask (Tier 3) - Enemies drop orbs that can be collected by mask wearers to heal 1 and increase damage by 15% for 30 seconds

NEW Burning Plate (Tier 3) - Every time the character gets damaged, gains 5% damage, up to 125% damage

NEW Blazing Helmet (Tier 4) - Increases damage by 250%, decreases health by 80%

Consumable Items

-Redwood's Pizza (Rusher) - Increases damage by 15%

-Sweet Pancake (Hasty) - Increases haste by 15%

-Bitter Chocolate (Tough) - Increases health by 7

-Cheesecake (many) - Increases damage by 10% and haste by 10%

-Sweet Crepe (many) - Increases haste by 10% and health by 5

-Sandwich 16 (many) - Increases damage by 10% and health by 5

Extras

-Elite Waves have been rebalanced

-You can now use only one token to upgrade heroes by using right click

Bug Fixes

-Characters getting on top of each other in the tooltip

-Broken Deep synergy

-Turtle druid becoming permanently slowed

-Double reset on shop