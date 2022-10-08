 Skip to content

Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon update for 8 October 2022

Annoucement of V1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9680025

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. A new character has been added, including all interactive playing methods and relevant materials;
  2. An automatic selection module has been added, so you can select and watch any unlocked pose.

