Build 9679981 · Last edited 8 October 2022 – 03:52:08 UTC

Added new survival point score numbers to the top left of the screen in Survival!

Survival Guardian Osiris cube health increased from 15 to 20.

Survival Guardian Osiris cube can now be slightly knocked back from normal attacks when its shield is broken.

Survival Guardian Osiris cube shield knockback resistance buffed by 10%.

Survival Guardian Osiris cube non-shield knockback resistance nerfed by ~8%.