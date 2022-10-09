Large Update

The game has become free but now has a paid Prime status. Everyone who bought the game earlier will get the prime status for free. Prime status will allow you to have access to the steam inventory, access to separate lobbies with the same players with prime status and profile level. Report malfunctions and bugs by clicking the Report a Bug button in the game. In the near future we will try to fix the shortcomings.
List of changes
- Interface changes
- Level design changes
- Improved lighting
- Adjusted post effects
- Now the PKK has been replaced by an AK 74m for a machine gunner
- Now the machine gunner has a silencer on the machine gun at level 5
- The laser sight on the shotgun of the medic was replaced with a sight
- Improved the laser on the gun
- A new sound on the gun
- New animation of pistol reloading
- New weapon animations
- The recoil of all guns has been reduced
- The sensitivity of the weapon has been improved
- Added customization of all sound and music
- Fixed player movement bug
- The network code has been rewritten
- Improvements to the character's third-person animation
- The jacket of the first-person character has been redesigned
- Added smoke from weapons
- Improved explosions
- Added character stun
- The staircase system has been redesigned
- Replacements for some models
- Increased chance of the day
- Added the effect of rain and wetting the ground
- Added endurance system
- Added a fire change system.
- Now the whole team will spawn in their place
- Added observer mode. Improved models of mines, smoke bombs
- Added zoom on multiple sight
- Added statistics collection
- The steam sdk has been updated.
- Added anti-cheat
- Change the build system of the game
- Added music to the end of the round and the results of the round.
- Added music to scene downloads
- The settings are balanced.
- Added indicators of sitting and capturing the tower
Have a nice game
Best regards, BeyterGamesStudio
Changed files in this update