Large Update

The game has become free but now has a paid Prime status. Everyone who bought the game earlier will get the prime status for free. Prime status will allow you to have access to the steam inventory, access to separate lobbies with the same players with prime status and profile level. Report malfunctions and bugs by clicking the Report a Bug button in the game. In the near future we will try to fix the shortcomings.

List of changes

Interface changes

Level design changes

Improved lighting

Adjusted post effects

Now the PKK has been replaced by an AK 74m for a machine gunner

Now the machine gunner has a silencer on the machine gun at level 5

The laser sight on the shotgun of the medic was replaced with a sight

Improved the laser on the gun

A new sound on the gun

New animation of pistol reloading

New weapon animations

The recoil of all guns has been reduced

The sensitivity of the weapon has been improved

Added customization of all sound and music

Fixed player movement bug

The network code has been rewritten

Improvements to the character's third-person animation

The jacket of the first-person character has been redesigned

Added smoke from weapons

Improved explosions

Added character stun

The staircase system has been redesigned

Replacements for some models

Increased chance of the day

Added the effect of rain and wetting the ground

Added endurance system

Added a fire change system.

Now the whole team will spawn in their place

Added observer mode. Improved models of mines, smoke bombs

Added zoom on multiple sight

Added statistics collection

The steam sdk has been updated.

Added anti-cheat

Change the build system of the game

Added music to the end of the round and the results of the round.

Added music to scene downloads

The settings are balanced.

Added indicators of sitting and capturing the tower

Have a nice game

Best regards, BeyterGamesStudio