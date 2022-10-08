Tuning update follow up patch

This minor patch, fixes some issues introduced in the update, and includes a few extra tuning/bug fixes.
- Tanglewood's spawned weeds renamed and tooltips improved
- Panning and zoom now work when hovered over cards
- Fixed cases where armor/evade would not be reduced from object damage
- Fixed consume cards being recovered by effects targeting exhaust
- Fixed thrix babies not moving or animating in final boss
- Marked card/buff text clarified as it does not effect non combat damage
- Misc text fixes
