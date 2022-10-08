 Skip to content

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs update for 8 October 2022

Tuning update follow up patch

Build 9679603

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor patch, fixes some issues introduced in the update, and includes a few extra tuning/bug fixes.

  • Tanglewood's spawned weeds renamed and tooltips improved
  • Panning and zoom now work when hovered over cards
  • Fixed cases where armor/evade would not be reduced from object damage
  • Fixed consume cards being recovered by effects targeting exhaust
  • Fixed thrix babies not moving or animating in final boss
  • Marked card/buff text clarified as it does not effect non combat damage
  • Misc text fixes

