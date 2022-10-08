Music enters into The WILDS

PATCH NOTES:
Release Version 1.1.4
NEW FEATURES:
- MUSIC: Background music now officially working. Each Zone will have it's own track. This feature is defaulted to off but for those who want it, it can be found in the settings menu.
- MATE REVIVE: Severely hurt mates will now enter a "downed" state in combat. After combat you can revive any downed mates.
- INTERACTIONS: Controls for given interactions are now shown in the interaction info popup.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- PERFORMANCE: Rendering stats were cut down by about 40%, hoping to see some improvements in FPS this update.
- VITALS: Greatly reduced the speed of food/water degeneration.
- VITALS: Health regeneration has also been greatly reduced, but eating food now greatly restores health.
- TERRAIN: Altered an extremely repetitive looking texture to smooth out the look of the world.
- TERRAIN: More detailing.
- MOVEMENT: Much more fluid movement when changing poses and moving / stopping.
- ANIMAL INTERACTION: Non-aggressive animals nearing each other will no longer trigger fleeing.
BUG FIXES
- INTERACTIONS: Vastly improved interacting, no longer switching interacted object, or activated multiple interactibles at once.
- CARRY/DRAG: Properly set carry point for various foods.
- CARRY/DRAG: Preventing carry of interactables that didn't make sense.
- AUDIO: Fixed control over Ambient audio.
- VARIOUS BUGS: Many many new fixes.
