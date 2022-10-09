Early Access Pre-load Notice

Hello, Super Soldiers!
SUPER PEOPLE Early Access is right around the corner!
Pre-load and install SUPER PEOPLE
to join the fray on Orb Island right after its Early Access release.
Please refer to the following for more information.
■ Early Access Pre-load Schedule
❗ PDT(UTC-7): 20:00, October 8th, 2022
❗ KST: 12:00, October 9th, 2022
**■ SUPER PEOPLE Early Access Pre-load Guide
- Log in to your Steam client and search “SUPER PEOPLE”.
- Click “INSTALL” button to pre-load the game.**
- SUPER PEOPLE will be available after the Early Access is released.
- Regardless of having “SUPER PEOPLE FINAL BETA” in your library, you will need to go to the Steam store and download “SUPER PEOPLE” to play the game.
■ SUPER PEOPLE System Requirements
Log in to your Steam client now to install SUPER PEOPLE.
Thank you.