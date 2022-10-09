 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SUPER PEOPLE update for 9 October 2022

Early Access Pre-load Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9679542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Super Soldiers!

SUPER PEOPLE Early Access is right around the corner!

Pre-load and install SUPER PEOPLE
to join the fray on Orb Island right after its Early Access release.

Please refer to the following for more information.

■ Early Access Pre-load Schedule
❗ PDT(UTC-7): 20:00, October 8th, 2022
❗ KST: 12:00, October 9th, 2022

**■ SUPER PEOPLE Early Access Pre-load Guide

  1. Log in to your Steam client and search “SUPER PEOPLE”.
  2. Click “INSTALL” button to pre-load the game.**
  • SUPER PEOPLE will be available after the Early Access is released.
  • Regardless of having “SUPER PEOPLE FINAL BETA” in your library, you will need to go to the Steam store and download “SUPER PEOPLE” to play the game.

■ SUPER PEOPLE System Requirements

Log in to your Steam client now to install SUPER PEOPLE.

Thank you.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link