Early Access Pre-load Notice

Hello, Super Soldiers!

SUPER PEOPLE Early Access is right around the corner!

Pre-load and install SUPER PEOPLE

to join the fray on Orb Island right after its Early Access release.

Please refer to the following for more information.

■ Early Access Pre-load Schedule

❗ PDT(UTC-7): 20:00, October 8th, 2022

❗ KST: 12:00, October 9th, 2022

**■ SUPER PEOPLE Early Access Pre-load Guide

Log in to your Steam client and search “SUPER PEOPLE”. Click “INSTALL” button to pre-load the game.**



SUPER PEOPLE will be available after the Early Access is released.

Regardless of having “SUPER PEOPLE FINAL BETA” in your library, you will need to go to the Steam store and download “SUPER PEOPLE” to play the game.

■ SUPER PEOPLE System Requirements



Log in to your Steam client now to install SUPER PEOPLE.

Thank you.