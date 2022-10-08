Spryward Devlog #7

What I've Been Working On :

+Updated main menu with new looping intro



+New Combat Animations



+Updated Credits page on main menu to now have sections

+Updated Credits page on main menu to now include hyper links

Note from Dev :

Thank you all for being patient while my living situation was a mess. Finally moved in to my new apartment and have internet. The main menu will still continue to see improvments and I will lengthen the intro sequence overtime. Updating the credits was very important to me, because there is a lot of great talent collaborating with me to make Spryward the best it can be. Please go check out there works and contributions to the game by following the new hyperlinks on the main menu.