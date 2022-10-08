Multiplayer Lobby Update

We've made some updates to the multiplayer lobby browser. All multiplayer games in all regions will now be displayed in the lobby browser. In progress games and full games will be displayed at the bottom of the list with their buttons redded out. Private games are not shown in the lobby browser. Games are sorted based on distance from the region you first connect to, so games in regions closer to your "home region" will be listed first. Hopefully this will streamline joining multiplayer games and show players that they are not alone in the Prodiverse.